Drumoak Shield and individual trophy primary and senior winners

Drumoak Primary School was the venue for the Deeside Schools Badminton Championships, where pupils from the Deeside area competed for the Drumoak Shield and individual trophies with an excellent display of skills.

The Drumoak Shield was donated by the family of Brian Chalmers in his memory to continue his badminton legacy as an ambassador for junior badminton in the area and is competed for by the Deeside primary schools.

This year, the S1 and S2 age groups were again successfully incorporated into the event to compete for individual trophies in a separate secondary male and female age group.

The day started well with three pools of primary boys and one large pool of primary girls playing singles games, with each primary player trying to win as many points as possible to go towards their school team score. The points were added up and calculated out accordingly to give an average team score for each team with the highest score being the winners of the Drumoak Shield.

Play for the secondary aged players also started well with two large pools for the boys and two girls pools of closely contested games.

As the tournament progressed the games became closer and closer with skills, determination and fair play coming to the fore as all the competitors played out their pools, semi-finals and finals for the individual trophies.

The Drumoak Shield was retained by Drumoak Primary School. Trophies were presented by George and Gordon Chalmers in memory of their brother Brian.

Results

Drumoak Shield - Drum-oak School (Reuben McCauley, Fergus Roy, Kyle Watson, Innes Tweedie, Aidan Brown, Caleb McCauley, Cooper McKinnen).

Individual winners

Primary Boys - Andrew Stewart (Banchory); runner-up Cooper McKinnen (Drumoak).

Primary Girls - Jezzica Khan (Cults); runner-up Aarna Sharma (Milltimber).

Secondary Boys - Zeb Khan (Cults); runner-up Connell Cowie (Banchory).

Secondary Girls - Dhriti Asher (Cults); runner-up Amy Dewar (Cults).