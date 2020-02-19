Elaine makes history as the first female captain of Deeside club

Elaine Farquharson-Black has become the first female to be elected club captain in the 117-year history of Deeside Golf Club.

It is the latest addition to an impressive golfing CV for the Aberdeen solicitor.

Elaine has been a member at Deeside since she was ten, winning the first of five consecutive ladies’ club championships at the age of 14 before coming out of ‘retirement’ to land the title again in the club’s centenary year, 2003, while six months pregnant with her second son, and has represented the club in junior, ladies and men’s matches.

She became an honorary member in 1990, the same year she won the Scottish Ladies’ Amateur Championship and reached the British final before enjoying a spell in the professional ranks.

She was reinstated as an amateur in 1996.

In 2013, Elaine was appointed captain of the Great Britain and Ireland Junior Vagliano team, becoming captain of the Ladies Vagliano team in 2015 and 2017 and captain of the Curtis Cup team in 2016 and 2018.

GB&I won 11½-8½ over the United States at Dun Laoghaire in 2016.

She is the only GB&I player to have both played in and captained a winning Curtis Cup team.

Her other achievements are winning the World Amateur Better-Ball Championship in Brazil and captaining the Scottish national team to three consecutive Home International victories.

“I am honoured to be asked to be the captain of Deeside,” said Elaine, a former Scottish and British internationalist, of her election.

“I see this as an opportunity for me to give something back to the club for the tremendous support which members have given me during my golfing career.”

The winning Curtis Cup captain is an active supporter of junior golf within Deeside and was junior convener in 2016-2017 before being appointed vice-captain in 2018.

“As a progressive and vibrant club, we are delighted that Elaine has accepted the captaincy at Deeside,” said club manager Debbie Pern. “She has earned the respect of members both on and off the course.

“During her time as vice-captain, Elaine has been instrumental in the preparation of a strategic plan to secure the future success of the club and she will take the lead in its implementation as captain.”

