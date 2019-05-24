June date for first Banchory 10k

Banchory will be hosting its first ever multi-terrain 10k event, Run Banchory in association with SB Fitness, on Sunday June 16.

It will start and finish at King George V Park playing field. There will also be a 1k kids’ race within the grounds of the KGV park for P1-P7.

The route is a very scenic multi-terrain track, where runners will take in the surroundings of Blackhall and Scolty woods.

The terrain is a 50% mix of tarmac and forestry road with only a few metres at the start and the end being on grass. The forestry track is predominately hard packed, with Land Rover trails at the initial entrance of the route. Trail shoes and standard supported running shoes will be suitable.

There will be a water station at halfway as runners come to the end of the hilly elevation. The elevation gain is approximately 528ft/160.93m, with the maximum elevation gain being 628ft/191.41m.

For more information on the specifics of the route, please use the link http://sb-fitness.co.uk/runbanchory

Race director Scott Birse said: “I own my own fitness business in Banchory, SB Fitness, and I am a keen runner. I have always questioned why a town the size of Banchory does not have such an event.

“Therefore, I was determined to organise an event that can bring a community together whilst also benefitting local organisations and charities. It is the hope that the event will grow into a festival of running and bring a lot to the local community.

“We’ve done everything through the council and we were advised by local police on the route. I’ve had various meetings with organisations and feel that we are gradually gaining interest from the community and local businesses.

“I’ve loved being the race director but it very much is a learning process. I’m looking forward to the event in June. I just hope it’s a sunny day!”

Scott added: “Spaces are limited to 400 runners and we are currently at 90% capacity. If you want to sign up and not miss out, please follow the link to the direct page: http://resultsbase.net/event/4844

Key sponsors of the race are Sangster and Lees Joinery and Contractors, and other sponsors include Banchory Book-Keeping Services (BBKS), Barry Chalmers Painters and Decorators and Deeside Gas.