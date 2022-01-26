Leys Group cements long-term support of Deeside Rugby Club

Leys Estate Group has agreed a new sponsorship deal with Deeside Rugby Football Club

Leys Estate Group has played a fundamental part in the development of Deeside Rugby Football Club since the club moved to Woodend at Crathes from shared facilities in both Aboyne and Banchory over 10 years ago.

Since the move, the Estate has supported the club in its dream of developing some of the best purpose-built facilities in the north-east through a long-term ground lease, grounds maintenance assistance and ongoing team sponsorship.

This season, the organisation has committed to sponsoring the club’s coaching team kit along with supporting the club’s ambition to appoint a Community Coach to strengthen the club’s links within schools and the wider community.

The Leys Group, which includes The Bancon Group, Leys Estate and North Banchory Company, has previously sponsored the club’s mini and micro leagues as well as sponsoring promising players by assisting with travel costs to Scottish Rugby Union training and matches.

Alexander Burnett, Chairman of the Leys Group, and long-term supporter of the club said: “We are delighted to be in a position to continue our support of Deeside Rugby Football Club which has grown into both a first-class sporting facility and a valuable community resource.

“The Club heavily relies on volunteers, including its team of coaches, and we hope the coaching kit will be of great benefit to the coaches during training sessions and on match days.”

Mark Williamson, President of Deeside Rugby, added: “The success and growth of DRFC would not have been possible without the unwavering support the club has had from Leys Estate since its move to Woodend at Crathes.

“Following the opening of our Clubhouse in the summer of 2021, we can be confident in saying that we have some of the best facilities in the north-east. Adding a Community Coach to the Club is another significant step in the Club’s history and Leys Estate Group’s support helps take another step closer to this goal.”