Maroc to host UK Elite event this Saturday

Compasses will be pointing towards the Mearns this Saturday when Mar Orienteering Club will be hosting the first UK Elite event of 2020.

Maroc, who are holding the UK Elite Orienteering League event at Johnshaven in conjunction with Lathallan School, have commissioned a brand new map, surveyed and drawn by GB athlete Chris Smithard.

The event is also part of the bto Solicitors Scottish Orienteering Urban League.

Reigning British sprint orienteer and 2018 Scottish Cross Country champion Kristian Jones is on Saturday’s entry list along with other members of Team GB including Peter Hodkinson and former Banchory Academy pupil Sasha Chepelin.

Kristian has had most success in sprint orienteering, winning medals in the European Championships and the Junior World Championships, and winning the Jan Kjellstrom Orienteering Festival Sprint three times in a row from 2016 to 2018.

In 2016, he came fourth in all three disciplines he competed in (sprint, mixed sprint relay and relay) at the World Championships in Stromstad, Sweden, the closest he has come to a medal in the World Orienteering Championships.

In 2018, Kristian received a bronze medal at the European Championships, after Daniel Hubmann and Matthias Kyburz (both from Switzerland)shared the gold medal.

Sasha has competed for Britain at junior level in world and European events. He is a member of Edinburgh University and Halden SK orienteering clubs.

Competitors of all levels of experience, aged from 10 to over 75, will be navigating the intricate streets and passageways of Johnshaven on Saturday and also the grounds and gardens of nearby Lathallan School, where the event centre is based.

Orienteering events do not follow a set route but a series of checkpoints must be visited in order recorded by an electronic chip. The challenge is to decide the quickest route between the checkpoints and then to find the way along that route using a special map.

The checkpoints are not hidden, but they may be down small alleyways or behind trees. Since it is a race the aim is to visit all the checkpoints in the correct order in as fast a time as possible. To do that, you need to pick the quickest route, which may not always be the shortest!

On Sunday, the orienteering action moves to Aboyne where the orienteers will tackle the steep slopes of Birsemore Forest in entirely different terrain.

The event is also part of the UK EOL and the Old Kirk, Charlestown Road will be the base for registration and download.

Entries are now closed for both events, however there will be limited entry on the day depending on the availability of maps. For more information go to www.marocscotland.org.uk