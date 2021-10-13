Run Balmoral returns for 2022

Run Balmoral, which has been cancelled the last two years, is back for 2022 (Photo Karen Jackson Photography)

Run Balmoral, which regularly attracts more than 5,000 entrants for its varied programme of races catering for all ages, has been cancelled in each of the past two years because of the pandemic.

But entries are now open for the 2022 event which is to be held over the weekend of April 23-24.

Run Balmoral Chair James Knowles is looking forward to welcoming runners back to the Deeside estate from far and wide for what will be the 23rd edition of the races.

He said: "It has been a long wait since our last event, in 2019, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during what has been a traumatic time for so many people.

"The support we have received from runners, sponsors, suppliers and the wider local community has been terrific and, although significant challenges remain, we are excited to be able to confirm that our full programme of races is planned to go ahead over the weekend of April 23-24.

"Entries are now open and we would encourage folk to sign up as soon as possible because limited places are available as a large number of people have deferred places from 2020 and 2021.

"If you have already deferred from a previous year, and have confirmation of this, then you don't need to take any further action at this point. If your original entry was part of a company block booking you should contact your company regarding a new entry.

"We will be continuing with our series of special medals depicting notable landmarks within and around the Balmoral Estate. The 2022 medal will feature Balmoral Castle. So, don't miss out on the chance to secure one of these limited edition mementos."

Knowles outlined the format for the running festival which sees the action spread over two days.

He said: "The opening day begins with the MPH primary schools 1.5km races and the Aon secondary schools 2.5km followed by the Harbour Energy 5km and the Stena Drilling 10km.

"The Apollo duathlon kicks off the second day followed by the Bristow 15 mile and three mile trail races.

"And, for those who want the total Balmoral experience, there's always the Repsol Sinopec Devil of Deeside Challenge. This gruelling event requires competitors to take part in four adult races over the two days - the 5km and 10km on the Saturday, followed by the duathlon and 15 mile trail race on the Sunday.

"Then there's the Stena Drilling – Harbour Energy Corporate Team Challenge. This is an exciting competition embodied within RunBalmoral. It provides a wonderful opportunity for you to get together with your work / colleagues to compete for the magnificent team trophy to be awarded to the RunBalmoral Corporate Team Challenge Champions."

“It promises to be a fabulous weekend."