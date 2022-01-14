Ryan McRae is one to watch for Peterhead Athletics Club in 2022
With the new season just getting going and all the clubs organising dates for their events this year it will hopefully be a busy one for Peterhead Athletics Club.
One to watch for 2022 within the Peterhead AC ranks is undoubtedly Ryan McRae, who has made the step up from the under-20 division to the senior category.
While McRae is studying at RGU he is also still managing to do the club sessions and get his weekly mileage in.
He has already managed to get his 5k time down to 17mins 15secs and his top 10k time is sitting at 36mins 43secs.
As a result, many representatives of Peterhead AC are looking forward to watching McRae’s progress this year.
Meanwhile, Friday January 7 saw Metro Aberdeen’s fourth event of the Proms 3k race, with the weather thankfully being pretty kind to all the runners.
With some previous top performers absent, it gave someone else the chance to finish first and Martin Mueller of Metro triumphed in a time of 9mins 17secs.
Peterhead AC had two runners in the field of 97 runners, with Mark Beagrie running a personal best and breaking his own club record by finishing in ninth place in 9mins 57secs and Kelly Cruden also having a great run with a personal best, finishing 40th in 12mins 00secs.Saturday, January 8 saw Scottish Athletics’ 4J studio event in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, with Peterhead AC’s Jessica Needs (U15G) competing in the 1500m. She ran really well when finishing eighth in her heat in 5mins 35.11secs, a new indoor club record for her.