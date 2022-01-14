Ryan McRae is one to watch for Peterhead Athletics Club in 2022

Ryan McRae is tipped for success in 2022

One to watch for 2022 within the Peterhead AC ranks is undoubtedly Ryan McRae, who has made the step up from the under-20 division to the senior category.

While McRae is studying at RGU he is also still managing to do the club sessions and get his weekly mileage in.

He has already managed to get his 5k time down to 17mins 15secs and his top 10k time is sitting at 36mins 43secs.

As a result, many representatives of Peterhead AC are looking forward to watching McRae’s progress this year.

Meanwhile, Friday January 7 saw Metro Aberdeen’s fourth event of the Proms 3k race, with the weather thankfully being pretty kind to all the runners.

With some previous top performers absent, it gave someone else the chance to finish first and Martin Mueller of Metro triumphed in a time of 9mins 17secs.