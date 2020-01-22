Sam’s secures first win on pro tour

Sam Locke had the Banchory clubhouse buzzing last week when news came through that he had won his first tournament since going pro.

Having tied second in the previous week’s Penina Classic in the Portugal Pro Tour, he won the Palmares Open by four shots after rounds of 65-64-64, 23 under par.

Banchory honorary member Sam will now be full of confidence when he heads off later this month to compete on the Mena Tour, covering the Middle East and North Africa, as he strives to get a Challenge Tour card by the end of the year.

Sam got off to a flying start in 2020 after a pep talk from his mentor and manager Paul Lawrie.

The 21-year-old, a former junior member at Banchory, who won the Silver Medal as leading amateur in the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, has been on fire on the Portugal Pro Golf Tour, backing up his joint second in the Penina Classic with his Palmares Open triumph.

The former Scottish Amateur champion won by four shots from England’s Ryan Evans at Onyria Palmares Beach & Golf Resort for a 23-under total.

Sam carded an eagle and six birdies in the final round, including a strong closing burst of four gains in the last six holes.

“Played great the last few days and a great way to end the trip with the win,” he wrote on Twitter.

Locke turned pro straight after his performance at Carnoustie and won a first-stage event in last season’s European Tour Qualifying School but was disappointed with his campaign on the third-tier PGA EuroPro Tour as he failed to make the season-ending Tour Championship in Spain.

“Sam and I had a chat over Christmas,” Lawrie said last week in Abu Dhabi, where is competing in the HSBC event on the European Tour. “He was starting to get a bit frustrated as I think it has taken him a little bit longer than he thought.

“He’s got a lot talent and, while it’s not been a disaster for him so far, he expected to have played better up until now.

“I told him that his time will come and this is great.”