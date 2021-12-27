Stonehaven's Stewart Clark in entry list as Edinburgh new year sprint returns after 23 years away

Stonehaven ace Stewart Clark (1st left) is in the running to land the 2022 Edinburgh new year sprint (Pic by Stewart Attwood)

Next year’s sprint, the 153rd, will take place at the new Meadowbank Sports Centre on a date yet to be fixed.

Its return to Edinburgh after 23 years in East Lothian – the event was first staged at Musselburgh, then at Prestonpans – was originally scheduled for mid-January but that date sadly had to be postponed due to the fact that its venue is still under construction.

A handicap list is now out for next year’s sprint, entries having closed in mid-November, and it features a runner on the scratch mark for the first time in 16 years, namely Renfrewshire’s Krishawn Aiken, fourth over the line at this year’s sprint, held in July.

This summer's winner, Edinburgh’s Molly Reville, is back 8.5 metres on 17.5m, with second-placed Janine Boyle, of Tweed Leader Jed Track Athletics Club, back 7.5m on 15.5m and third-placed Sarah Malone, of Edinburgh, back 7m on 15m.

Stonehaven competitor Clark, meanwhile, is on 6.5m along with Central AC’s Euan Smith and Fraser MacDonald of Dingwall.

The event is hugely notable for the fact that its £5,000 first prize makes the 110m sprint – first run in 1870 at Powderhall in Edinburgh and won that time round by Jedburgh’s Dan Wight – the richest race in the open athletics calendar, and its bumper cash pot also offers prize money of £1,000 for its runner-up and £500 for the runner finishing third.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The current forecast is for the new year sprint to be held some time in March 2022, almost certainly not before.

“Whilst Meadowbank management are unable to commit to any dates, they appear confident that the new track will be ready to see action before the end of the first quarter of next year.

“Further updates will be published as and when more information is available.”