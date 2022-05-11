Young Scot Award for Neil and Andrew Simpson

Neil and Andrew Simpson were named joint winners of this year’s Sport award.

Neil and Andrew Simpson have been announced as joint winners of this year’s Sport award, sponsored by sportsscotland.

The siblings were commended for their sporting talents, having made history as the first British men to win gold on snow at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Neil, who competed in the Super G vision impaired class, took to the slopes with his brother Andrew as his guide.

Both keen skiers since the age of four, the pair previously won gold in the slalom and bronze in the giant slalom at the 2018 Para Alpine World Cup and took home Silver at the 2021 World Para Snow Sports Championships.

Andrew and Neil said: “It feels so good to have won – it’s great to get recognition for your hard work.

“We hope this award helps other young people recognise that anything is possible.

"We both started out on a small dry slope near to where we live and now, we’re Olympic gold medallists.

"Anything is possible.”

The duo added: “At the moment, we’re really excited for the World Championships coming up next year and can’t wait to see what the future holds for us!