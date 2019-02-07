Aberdeen Music Hall hosts George Michael tribute show

Here’s a chance to put the Boom Boom into your heart as the Music Hall, Aberdeen, hosts a tribute to a musical legend.

Its promises to be an unforgettable evening when Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael rolls into the city on Wednesday, March 6.

The hit touring production, which has been filling theatres across the country, celebrates the music of this global superstar.

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems – from Wham! classics from the new pop’ revival to the chart topping success of the eighties album Faith, as well as all the awesome tunes of the nineties and noughties, including the irresistible Flawless.

The show has been described as a spellbinding experience that pop fans won’t want to miss.

Fans will be getting up (to get down) to all their George Michael favourites – Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, One More Try, Outside, Jesus To A Child, I Want Your Sex, Kissing A Fool, and many more. The passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael is celebrated in this concert experience.

Joseph (known as George Michael Joseph) takes the lead role in Fastlove.

He said: “I’ve been doing this tour since September 2017 but I have been performing professionally as George Michael for 20 years.”

Joseph continued: “It was when I was singing on a karaoke, another tribute act said to me that I should be performing as George Michael.

“I hadn’t even thought of it at the time. I was then seen by a tribute agency which then got in touch and since then I have been performing across the UK at hotels, functions, nightclubs and restaurants.

“I am a big 80s fan so doing this felt like a natural progression.”