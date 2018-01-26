Antiques show’s Deeside visit

The Antiques Roadshow is heading to Deeside this summer.

Crathes Castle will host the popular BBC One programme on Sunday, July 1.

Presenter Fiona Bruce and the team of experts will be filming at the tourist attraction to help visitors discover the hidden history of their antiques.

Series producer Robert Murphy said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to Crathes Castle.

“It’s over 10 years since the roadshow was last in Aberdeen so we’re looking forward to a bumper turnout and can’t wait see what kind of cherished objects emerge from the attic.

“It’s a great free, family day out.

“You never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special and potentially very valuable.”

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm.

Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

This will be the 41st series of Antiques Roadshow, with Fiona Bruce presenting 11 of them.

Each show attracts around 3,000 people.

At every venue around 30 experts – made up of many of the country’s leading authorities in arts and antiques - will be offering free advice and valuations to visitors.

Whether it’s a £100,000 painting or a £5 cup and saucer, everyone gets an expert opinion on their treasure.