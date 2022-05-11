Banchory Singers to hold annual Spring Concert

Banchory Singers will perform at the town hall later this month.

The concert programme takes as its themes ‘Peace, Love and Enjoyment’ and the Singers hope that their selection of songs will feel appropriate in these difficult times.

The group will be performing a varied selection of popular songs, including Sound of silence by Simon and Garfunkel and Wind Beneath My Wings, traditional songs and contemporary choral classics by Karl Jenkins and Stopford's Do Not Be Afraid.

You will also be treated to Banchory Singers’ own composition written during the lockdown of 2020 entitled We Are Stronger Than We Believe where members of the choir submitted phrases for inclusion in the text.

Young local talent will also be showcased at the Spring Concert in thesolo spots and there will be the usual raffle.

The raffle will be in aid of Ukrainian Refugee Relief Charities.

Tara Leiper, Musical Director, said: “The choir have been rehearsing hard, since early January, to have ready a programme of songs which we hope our audience will find to be both entertaining and uplifting.”

Stan Jastrzebski, Chairperson, said: “Last year’s Spring Concert had to held on-line so we are pleased and excited to be performing live again for our local audience.

"It would be great to have a big turn-out both to share our music and to boost our fund-raising effort.”

Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching ‘Banchory Singers’.

which is also available from the events page on our website banchorysingers.co.uk/

Banchory Singers was founded in 1984 by Marion and Viv Jenkins.

They are a community choir based in Banchory and drawing members from the town and the surrounding rural area.

They are a mixed voice community choir where all ages and abilities are welcomed to sing and celebrate living by singing together and making friends.