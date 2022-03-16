Blairs Museum reopens with a new exhibition

The engravings of the Stations of the Cross will be on display at the museum.

Also on display is the museum’s world-famous Memorial Portrait of Mary Queen of Scots.

Museum Curator Elinor Vickers said: “The exhibition for 2022 consists of a set of engravings of the Stations of the Cross by Czechoslovakian engraver, Alois Petrak, from paintings by Joseph Ritter von Fuhrich.

"This continues the theme of exhibits of the museum’s print collections, begun with the Piranesi exhibition and continued last year with prints by Guiseppe Capparoni. Fuhrich was a member of the 19th Century Nazarene movement in Germany which inspired the Pre-Raphaelite movement in the UK.

"The fourteen prints are both technically outstanding and deeply moving and are clearly inspired by the work of Durer, who was a profound influence upon Fuhrich’s work.

“The museum will also be displaying all the treasures from the Permanent Collection, such as the world-famous Memorial Portrait of Mary Queen of Scots, the Blairs Jewel, the vestment collection and the Jacobite portraits.

“We are privileged to be able to display the cloth of silver vestments of Henry Benedict; Bonnie Prince Charlie’s brother, for another year.”

Ms Vickers added: “Last year the museum gained a significant Recovery and Resilience Grant from Museums and Galleries Scotland to develop a new website. This enabled us to bring the museum and the collections to people in their own home if they are currently unable to visit.

"The website includes a virtual walk through of the museum with 3D scans of some of our most fascinating exhibits.

"On the website we are also bringing together information on all the collections belonging to the Scottish Catholic Heritage Collections Trust, not just at the museum, but also those at the University of Aberdeen and the Scottish Catholic Archive at Columba House in Edinburgh.”