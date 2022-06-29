Fitzroy Quartet to perform at Aboyne's Victory Hall

The Fitzroy Quartet will play Aboyne's Victory Hall on July 9.

They were an early casualty of Lockdown, having been due to play in Aboyne on March 19, 2020, so it is wonderful to be able to welcome them now that restrictions have lifted.

The Fitzroy Quartet was formed in 2015 whilst all four members – Dan-Iulian Drutac (Violin I), Laura Custodio Sabas (Violin II), Emily Pond (Viola) and Michael Newman (Cello) – were studying at the Royal Academy of Music, receiving tuition from the Endellion Quartet’s Garfield Jackson.

Following their studies, the Quartet were immediately appointed as Chamber Music Fellows at the Academy whilst simultaneously being named as Associate Ensemble at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, a position they held for three years.

Whilst in residence at the Conservatoire they were mentored by Oliver Wille of the Kuss Quartet, giving many performances and holding multiple workshops for the students.

In the years since their formation they have won multiple prizes and awards. Most recently, they are Tunnel Trust Award Winners for the 2019/20 season as well as being chosen for the Cremona Quartet’s Le Dimore del Quartetto scheme.

In addition to this, the quartet won the ‘Beethoven Prize’ at the Beethoven International Chamber Music competition in Lusławice, Poland for their outstanding performance of Beethoven’s Quartet Op.74 ‘Harp’. Other prizes include, 1st Prize in the Cavatina Intercollegiate Competition, 1st Prize in the Wolfe Wolfinsohn Competition, as well as the Sir John Barbirolli Memorial Prize and the St Peters Eaton Square award.

The music they will be playing is very listenable - Haydn Op 76 no 3, Mozart K387 and Mendelssohn Op 44 no 2.

If you want to check them out, a recording of the first movement of the Haydn is available at www.facebook.com/fitzroyquartet/.