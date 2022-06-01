Folk band Dàimh play Tarland as part of Scotland on Tour

Gaelic supergroup Dàimh will play the MacRobert Hall, Tarland on June 18. (Photo:Archie MacFarlane)

Taking their name from the Scottish Gaelic word for kinship, Dàimh are a long-established folk band who are regulars on the Scottish, Irish and European festival scenes.

With their contemporary take on Highland and Gaelic music, from pyrotechnic jigs and reels to achingly poignant ballads, Dàimh have played in over 20 countries worldwide.

As giants of the Bagpipes and Fiddle, Angus Mackenzie and Gabe McVarish lead the melodic powerhouse with fellow founder member Ross Martin underpinning the groove on the Guitar. Murdo ‘Yogi’ Cameron is on Accordion and Mandola, with the Gaelic firmament’s most rapidly rising star Ellen MacDonald on vocals.

Ross said: “We are really looking forward to playing in Tarland for the first time this June. This support gives us a great opportunity to add this new venue to our regular touring circuit as everytime we've taken our West Coast craic and mixed it with East Coast hospitality it's ended up as a great party for all!”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a 12-month period between April 2022 and 2023, the remaining concerts taking place at MacRobert Hall, Tarland are award winning traditional folk band Eabhal on Thursday, August 18, Americana singer songwriter Kirsten Adamson on Friday, October 14 and Elaine Lennon, who was awarded Nashville Songwriters “one to watch”, on Friday, November 18.

Shona Donaldson of The MacRobert hall said: “We are delighted have such a diverse mix of award-winning singers and musicians coming to perform in Tarland. The MacRobert Hall has been a community hub for decades and it will be fantastic to see people coming together to enjoy live music again after a hiatus of almost two years.”

Scotland on Tour will support the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland.