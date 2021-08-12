Just Jazz at St. Margaret's in Braemar

Young talent from the jazz scene will be performing on the night.

Enjoy a cabaret style evening with a variety of young talent well recognised for their significant place in the jazz scene.

Musicians Rachel Lightbody, Tom Gibbs, Neil Birse, Peter Lowit and Matthew Kilner will all be performing on the night.

This will be a table setting event within Covid guidelines and a bar will be available.

The Just Jazz evening takes place on Saturday, August 21 at St. Margaret's Braemar.

Doors Open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.00pm.