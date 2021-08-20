‘Nae Games Weekend’ in Braemar is filled with of music, dancing and piping

Charlie Mckerron sets toes tapping on the Friday night, while piper Peter Grant performs on the Saturday.

In normal years over 10,000 spectators, including Her Majesty the Queen, descend upon the village in the first weekend of September to cheer on competitors from across the globe in athletic events and traditional arts.

With the Gathering cancelled for the second year in face of the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors to Deeside will still get the chance to witness the best of Scottish culture at St Margaret’s.

Fiddle genius Charlie Mckerron (Session A9 and Capercaillie) will get toes tapping on Friday, September 3, as he’s joined by some of the most talented musicians from the contemporary trad music scene.

Paul Mealor and his world-class Caritas Choir perform on the Sunday at St Margaret’s for Nae Games Weekend.

Saturday, September 4, sees Braemar-born Peter Grant of ‘The Highlanders’ take centre stage to talk about his life as an Army Pipe Major and perform some music on the bagpipes. Peter Grant was in the international spotlight earlier this year, piping the lament at the funeral of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.

A performance of highland dancing will also take place at St Margaret’s on Saturday afternoon, giving visitors to Braemar the authentic Highland Games experience.

North East folksinging sensation Iona Fyfe and current BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year Michael Biggins headline Saturday night, and composer and conductor Paul Mealor returns to Braemar on Sunday, September 5, with his world-class Caritas Choir.

St Margaret’s Trustee, singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy OBE said: “Few events can beat the atmosphere of the Braemar Gathering. But this year we have the chance to do something a wee bit different at St Margaret’s – showcasing the very best of Scottish music and dance over ‘Nae Games Weekend’.

BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year Michael Biggins joins North-east folk singing star Iona Fyfe for the headline performance on the Saturday night. (Photo: Tilted Frame Photography).​​​​​​​

"From footstompin’ fiddle music, to piping, highland dancing and a world-class choir – there is a packed programme to look forward to.

"Despite continuing challenges, nae games shouldn’t mean nae fun. So be sure to book your tickets today and come over the hills to Braemar this September.”