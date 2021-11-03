Nevis Ensemble to play free concert at St Margaret's

Nevis Esemble will play St Margaret's later this month. (Photo: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan)

The Nevis Ensemble is Scotland’s one and only ‘street orchestra’ — bringing music to the people and unusual places across the country.

Nevis Ensemble Chief Executive Jamie Munn said: “Getting back to our audiences over the last six months has been wonderful and we can’t wait to perform in this special venue.”

The concert takes place on Sunday, November 21, from 2pm to 3pm.

The afternoon concert is free of charge, although donations are welcome.