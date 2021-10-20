November date for fiddler Duncan Chisholm in Braemar

Duncan Chisholm will play St Margaret's next month.

The concert is hosted by St Margaret’s — a former church turned arts venue in the centre of the Deeside village — and will see the Highland fiddler joined by award winning instrumentalists Hamish Napier and Innes Watson.

Duncan Chisholm is one of Scotland’s most recognised and accomplished fiddle players and composers.

Born and brought up near Inverness, Duncan has spent most of his life developing his unique musical voice.

Fiddle playing at its best, Duncan’s feather-light handling of dynamics and ornamentation, allied with his pure-distilled tone, lend his characteristic spine-tingling magic to his music.

Taught to play by the great Donald Riddell, few can match Duncan’s expressive feel for a Highland air. Duncan’s well-established musical career has taken him throughout the UK, Europe and the USA, both through his solo work and while playing with other musicians and bands.

Duncan also received international attention last year for his ‘Covid Ceilidhs’ — an online initiative to entertain people during the coronavirus lockdown.

Each day for over four months he posted a video online of him performing some of his favourite traditional tunes, raising spirits and bringing comfort and hope to thousands of people through difficult times.

Recognising his efforts and musical innovation, Duncan was awarded a special ‘Online Performance’ award at last year’s Scots Trad Music Awards.

Speaking ahead of next month’s concert, Duncan Chisholm said: “St Margaret’s in Braemar is a beautiful intimate setting in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

"It provides wonderful acoustics and a very special atmosphere that will always bring out the very best in performers. Concert’s in venues like St Margaret’s are always memorable and we are all looking forward to it very much.”

Duncan will play St Margarets on Friday, November 19.