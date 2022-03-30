Peatbog Faeries to play at Bachory's the Barn

Peatbog Faeries will head to Banchory in May.

Prepare yourselves for high-octane music, powerful melodies and a heavy bass!

Hailing from the Isle of Skye, these legendary Scottish trailblazers have created a glorious mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves that have been embraced worldwide.

Drawing upon a dazzling myriad of influences from jigs and reels through Dance Music, Jazz, African, and more, they bring the sound of Scotland fresh-faced and breathless to the new audiences around the world.

From the moment they take to the stage, the mood is set for a no-nonsense feel-good atmosphere.

The traditional styles that influence the musicians are still to be heard and when an unexpected drop-down to those glorious core melodies sneaks in the result is spine-chilling!

Peatbog Faeries will play the Barn on Sunday, May 15 at 8pm in conjunction with Scotland on Tour.

For tickets, visit www.thebarnarts.co.uk

With £750,000 funding from the Scottish Government, many musical acts, by both established musicians and rising stars, are being brought to the towns and villages of rural Scotland.