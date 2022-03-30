Peatbog Faeries to play at Bachory's the Barn
The Barn are delighted to announce that the Peatbog Faeries are playing the venue this May.
Prepare yourselves for high-octane music, powerful melodies and a heavy bass!
Hailing from the Isle of Skye, these legendary Scottish trailblazers have created a glorious mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves that have been embraced worldwide.
Drawing upon a dazzling myriad of influences from jigs and reels through Dance Music, Jazz, African, and more, they bring the sound of Scotland fresh-faced and breathless to the new audiences around the world.
From the moment they take to the stage, the mood is set for a no-nonsense feel-good atmosphere.
The traditional styles that influence the musicians are still to be heard and when an unexpected drop-down to those glorious core melodies sneaks in the result is spine-chilling!
Peatbog Faeries will play the Barn on Sunday, May 15 at 8pm in conjunction with Scotland on Tour.
For tickets, visit www.thebarnarts.co.uk
With £750,000 funding from the Scottish Government, many musical acts, by both established musicians and rising stars, are being brought to the towns and villages of rural Scotland.
For further information, visit scotlandontour.com/