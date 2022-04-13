Ryan Young & Chris Irving live at Glenbuchat Hall

Ryan Young performing at Sidmouth Folk Week 2018

Ryan exploded on to the traditional scene as one of a new wave of young players bringing fresh and inventive ideas to traditional Scottish music. His fiddle playing is brimming with fresh melodic ideas, an uplifting rhythmic drive and great depth of dynamics and precision.

Ryan was inspired to play the fiddle after seeing Aly Bain perform on the BBC Hogmanay show and subsequently by the playing of fiddler Eilidh Steel from Helensburgh.

He was awarded an Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music scholarship to attend the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland junior academy and won a further scholarship to attend the senior school of the Conservatoire, graduating with a BA (Hons) in Scottish music.

He has performed at many festivals across Scotland, including Celtic Connections and the Edinburgh Scots Fiddle Festival, as well as abroad. He has been described as 'leading the "New Wave" of traditional Scottish fiddlers, virtuoso Ryan Young' (BBC World).

Ryan focuses mainly on Scottish music, bringing new life to very old, often forgotten tunes by playing them in his own unique way. He is very influenced by the fiddle playing of County Clare and has been fascinated by the playing of renowned fiddlers such as Bobby Casey and Paddy Canny.

In December 2016, at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2016, Ryan was named ‘Up and Coming Artist of the Year’. That same year he recorded his debut solo album, of his own and traditional Scottish tunes, with triple Grammy award winning producer Jesse Lewis.

The album was released in August 2017 and Ryan launched the CD, accompanied by Dennis Cahill, at Feakle Festival, County Clare, Ireland. The album, received many excellent reviews, and was subsequently entered into the Grammys and made the shortlist for ‘Best Album’ in MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2017.