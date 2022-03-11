Saxophonist Tommy Smith lines up date to play St Margaret’s Braemar

One of the world’s preeminent jazz musicians, Smith will experiment with the natural acoustics of the former church turned arts venue.

Tommy Smith is head of Jazz at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and holds numerous accolades including two BBC, two British and nine Scottish Jazz Awards.

This performance in St Margaret’s will be part of Tommy’s April tour, supported by ‘Scotland on Tour’ – a new initiative funded by the Scottish Government delivering new concerts and partnerships between venues and artists as the cultural sector recovers from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saxophonist Tommy Smith will be in Braemar on Friday, April 8.

St Margaret’s Venue Manager Lyndsey Boden, herself a saxophonist, said: “We’re so lucky to have such an amazing space for live music right here in the heart of the Cairngorms – and we’re even luckier to have brilliant, world-renowned musicians to come and play at St Margaret’s.

“While Tommy is sensational swinging with a full band line-up, he’s absolutely spellbinding playing solo — with a keen sense of space and acoustics. St Margaret’s Braemar makes the perfect stage for what will undoubtedly be a very special concert indeed.”