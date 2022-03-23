Scotland on Tour comes to Aboyne

Eilidh Shaw and Ross Duncan

With £750,000 funding from the Scottish Government, many musical acts, by both established musicians and rising stars, are being brought to the towns and villages of rural Scotland. In Aboyne, the concerts open with Eilidh Shaw and Ross Martin on April 7 at 7.30pm, providing an evening of traditional folk music in the Victory Hall.

There will be something for every music lover in the course of the year, with Ciaran Ryan Band on June 9, the Fergus McCreadie Jazz Trio on September 2, and the JKL Duo (classical guitar and violin) with the “International Poet” on September 16.