Scotland on Tour returns to Aboyne this summer

Ciaran Ryan and his band in Aboyne this summer as part of Scotland on Tour.

Already a veteran performer having toured the world’s stages for a decade, predominantly as a founding member of world-folk band Dallahan and as a well-regarded session musician, Ciaran Ryan is quietly becoming recognised as one of the foremost tenor banjo players the UK has ever produced.

He now brings his prolific writing and stage experience firmly to the front with his own solo show of all-original music, loosely grown out of his traditional Irish music upbringing, that nod towards the idioms of American folk music, rock and EDM.

Ciaran is joined by Andrew Waite on accordion, Chris Waite on guitar, Bev Morris on bass guitar and Donald Hay on drum kit.

Ciaran said: “It’s fantastic to be getting out and playing music with the band again, it’s been a tough few years but this initiative is such a brilliant opportunity to get out into towns and villages that wouldn’t usually be part of our touring circuit.

"I can’t wait to play in Aboyne and make new memories and create new experiences with the community there.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a 12 month period between April 2022 and 2023.

The remaining concerts taking place in Aboyne are the Fergus McCreadie Trio on Friday, September 2 in Deeside Community Theatre, The JKL Duo on Friday, September 16 and Eilidh Shaw & Ross Martin in March 2023, both in the Victory Hall, Aboyne.

Brian Forbes, Chairman of Aboyne Arts & Theatre Development Group said: "We are really delighted to have Ciaran and his band play in Aboyne.

"He was a real find for us, thanks to Scotland on Tour.

"It will be wonderful to hear some uplifting music live again!"