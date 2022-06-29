Scotland on Tour returns to Braemar this summer

Brian Molley Quartet will perform at St Margaret's Braemar on July 2.

Glasgow-based saxophonist and composer Brian Molley has led his group to notable successes including selections for the prestigious Made in Scotland programme for Edinburgh Festival Fringe. International touring has included performances at Rochester International Jazz Festival, New York, as well as several collaborative projects, tours and recordings in India.

Brian Molley Quartet have released three acclaimed albums - CLOCK, Colour and Movement and Modern Traditions. Their fourth album, Intercontinental, a unique collaboration with world-renowned Indian percussionist Krishna Kishor is due for release this summer.

Brian said: “We are really looking forward to performing in Braemar this summer. We will be playing music from our back-catalogue of material, showcasing a blend of jazz and world music inspired by our wide and varied travels. Audiences will enjoy everything from high-octane jazz to tender ballads, from driving Indian Raga to Scots traditional folk song.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and March 2023.

Other performances at St Margarets, this summer include Jack Badcock on Friday, July 17 and Adam Holmes on Friday, August 5. Get your tickets at www.stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk/

Cameron Grant, Programme Manager at St Margarets, said: “St Margaret’s is a great venue for jazz, with a cosy bar, candles and cabaret. Combined with an act as talented as the Brian Molley Quartet should be an extraordinary treat. These musicians have travelled the world and soaked up all kinds of inspiration resulting in an extremely exciting and totally unique live show.”

Scotland on Tour will support the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland. More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues as part of the initiative.

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.