Scotland on Tour returns to Braemar with a special concert from Jack Badcock

Singer-songwriter Jack Badcock will perform at St Margaret's later this month.

Dallahan’s frontman and founding member Jack Badcock first embarked on a solo career in 2020 when he started feeling more and more compelled to write material in the singer- songwriter style.

The last two years have seen him release his debut EP The Driftwood Project that truly showcases his melodic and lyrical talents.

A veteran performer, Jack has toured extensively across the world with Dallahan. For his solo shows Jack draws on his performance experience to deliver a spellbinding show of original songs alongside interpretations of traditional songs, and poetry set to his own music.

This material reveals his craft of thoughtful lyrics that explore human history, cosmology, personal experiences and questions about the world all delivered with a musical sensitivity clearly influenced by Americana, funk and soul music, as well as the traditional music from Britain and Ireland that he grew up with.

Jack said: “I’m really looking forward to playing St Margaret’s this summer. It will be brilliant to be back out on the road again. It will be particularly special to play this venue with its incredible acoustics and its long history, both of which will make this show completely unique to me and I hope to the audience too!

"It’s great to see venues such as this utilised by Scotland on Tour as they are not usually part of the touring network and it is so important that we take our music out to as many places and into as many communities as possible after the challenges of the last couple of years.”

The remaining Scotland on Tour concerts taking place as part of the St Margaret’s series are Brian Molley Quartet on July 2, Adam Holmes on August 5 and the Seonaid Aitken Ensemble on March 17, 2023.