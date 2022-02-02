Stellar line up of Scottish folk talent at St Margaret's Braemar

Old Blind Dogs and Hamish Napier complete the line up

Rooted in the folk traditions of the North East, the Old Blind Dogs have been packing out venues across the country for 30 years – but March 4 marks their first ever performance in the unique surrounds of St Margaret’s.

Multi-instrumentalist Hamish Napier brings a live performance of his award-winning album The Woods to Braemar on March 19 and will be joined by two of Scotland’s finest musicians Patsy Reid (fiddle) and Innes Watson (guitar and viola).

Securely ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unite deep roots in Highland traditions with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.

Breabach play St Margaret's on March 24.

Programme Development Manager Cameron Grant said: “The Scottish trad music scene is so exciting right now — and we’re delighted to welcome some great bands to St Margaret’s Braemar this Spring.

“Thirty years since they started gigging, there’s plenty of life in the Old Blind Dogs yet and they’re always such a hit in the North East of Scotland.

“We’re in for a more intimate performance with Hamish Napier, showcasing his gorgeous album The Woods – a musical journey inspired by the heritage and nature of his native Strathspey.

“And on March 24 we welcome the sensational Breabach – a contemporary folk group at the top of their game, who are a must-see live band.”