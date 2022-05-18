The Big Easy swing into Strathdon

The Big Easy will perform at Glenbuchat Hall on May 28.

Swing music is a style of jazz that developed in the United States during the late 1920s and early 1930s.

It became nationally popular from the mid-1930s.

The danceable swing style of big bands and bandleaders such as Benny Goodman was the dominant form of American popular music from 1935 to 1946, known as the swing era.

Bringing their energetic swing sound to Glenbuchat Hall later this month is The Big Easy.

The Big Easy are an energetic swing band from Leeds, consisting of vocals, trumpet, sax, guitar, piano, double bass and drums.

The band take some of the greatest tunes by the giants of swing, like Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and Nina Simone among others, and add contemporary arrangements to bring you a set of the finest swing tunes.

Their repertoire is carefully chosen to give a lively and varied performance of the best swing from throughout the 20th century; covering repertoire from the early days of jazz, classic New Orleans tunes and lively jump-jive.

Their dynamic and often virtuosic performances are equally at home in the concert hall, night clubs or at swing dances.

The Big Easy have been busy since 2014, playing at some of the UK’s top venues and festivals.

Their dynamic, energetic and virtuosic performances make them great to watch and perfect for dancing: this is high-energy swing interspersed with moments of soulful melancholy.

It's exciting, no-nonsense music that will get your toes tapping and propel you on to the dance floor.

This is one of the finest swing bands in the country.

It's a blast!

Catch The Big Easy live at Glenbuchat Hall, Strathdon on Saturday, May 28 at 7.30pm

Entrance: £15; Under-16s free

For tickets, call 019756 41303 or visit [email protected]

Bring your own bottle

Glenbuchat Hall will also be hosting a p re-gig BBQ outside which gets underway from 5.30pm

Free camping and campervan spaces are available.