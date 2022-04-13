The Migvie Sessions return with The Boys from Aboyne
After a hiatus of two years the Migvie Sessions will return on Sunday, April 24 at 3pm.
The Boys from Aboyne, aka Steve Garrett and Peter Lowit, will entertain in the hidden gem near Tarland, which serves as a place of contemplation and an arts venue.
The Boys from Aboyne are an acoustic duo featuring four hands, ten strings and two bits of wood. They will perform tunes from their 2019 release 'In Arden' as well as new compositions and tributes to masters of the guitar and double bass.
Monies from the concert will be going towards keeping the Kirk open and free to all visitors. Come along and support a fantastic venue and hear some wonderful music.
Tickets are limited to 30 and are £10 each. For more information or to book tickets email [email protected] or phone 07900563599.