The Migvie Sessions return with The Boys from Aboyne

The Boys from Aboyne will peform as part of the The Migvie Kirk Sessions later this month.

The Boys from Aboyne, aka Steve Garrett and Peter Lowit, will entertain in the hidden gem near Tarland, which serves as a place of contemplation and an arts venue.

The Boys from Aboyne are an acoustic duo featuring four hands, ten strings and two bits of wood. They will perform tunes from their 2019 release 'In Arden' as well as new compositions and tributes to masters of the guitar and double bass.

Monies from the concert will be going towards keeping the Kirk open and free to all visitors. Come along and support a fantastic venue and hear some wonderful music.