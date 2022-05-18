The Road Below Me: Fiona Kennedy takes show on the road

Fiona’s 100th Kitchen Concert was streamed live this week.

The versatile singer-songwriter — raised in the Gaelic tradition by her parents Calum Kennedy and Anne Gillies — is equally at ease performing heartbreaking highland ballads, swinging jazz, emotive country ballads or get-up-and-dance pop.

In her new show, ‘The Road Below Me’, no genre is off limits in a joyful production of music new and old, celebrating a return to live performances once again. Working with long-term musical collaborator Nils Elders on guitar and fabulous pianist Neil Birse, Fiona’s concert dates will bring in some of her musician friends — giving each performance it’s own character.

Since lockdown in 2020, Fiona Kennedy and a host of musical friends have performed a weekly hour-long Kitchen Concert — with over a million people tuning in on Mondays over the past two years.

With Covid restrictions, many performances were live-streamed from her freezing shed, then or from her kitchen in Aberdeenshire.

She ventured further afield at times into the homes of her musical friends and family: everywhere from France, Portugal, Glasgow, Inverbervie to Benbecula in the Western Isles and anywhere in between with a WiFi connection!

Fiona’s 100th Kitchen Concert was streamed live at 6pm BST on Monday this week.

It provided the springboard for announcing her autumn tour in which Fiona Kennedy will take her much-loved formula, combining musicianship and friendship, from computer screen to stage shows.

’The Road Below Me takes its title from a line of Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem ‘The Vagabond’ — evoking the joy of being back on the road in front of live audiences after the pandemic.

Fiona said: “100 Kitchen Concerts, thousands of songs, dozens of dear friends joining me along the way, a few technical glitches and many, many laughs — it’s been an absolute joy to share music and stories with so many people from around the world.

Looking forward to her concert dates, Fiona added: “If the past two years have taught me anything, it’s that there’s no better mix than musicianship and friendship.

"And it’s that essence my new show seeks to capture and take to a venue near you this autumn, with tour dates already announced for Glasgow, Dumfries, Elgin and Inverness.

“I’ve been back in the studio in the past few weeks, recording some brand new songs with producer and musician Calum MacColl (son of Peggy Seeger and Ewan MacColl) and also featuring Antony Chipperfield who will join me on tour.

“At their heart, these shows will be a celebration — the road below me, the road ahead, the path towards better times, reconnecting and living for good music and good friendship. I’ll see you on the road!”

Fiona kicks off her tour on September 22 at The Piping Centre, Glasgow.