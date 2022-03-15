Ukraine fundraiser in Braemar this Saturday

The trio will perform music from Hamish’s award winning latest album The Woods (album of the year at the Scots Trad Music Awards), inspired by the flora and fauna of the forests of his native Strathspey.

The St Margaret’s Trust, which runs the Deeside arts and heritage venue, has announced this will now be a benefit concert — with all ticket sales and funds raised on the night going towards humanitarian and relief efforts in Ukraine.

Chair of the St Margaret’s Trust, Brian Wood, said: “For so many artists, St Margaret’s is fast becoming a ‘must visit’ venue when touring Scotland.

St Margaret's will host a Ukraine fundraiser concert this weekend (Pic:Dale Johnson)

"We’ve already got an exciting programme in full swing this year and we are delighted to welcome the excellent Hamish Napier, Patsy Reid and Innes Watson this Saturday.

“But above all, we’re a venue at the heart of the Braemar community. We want to show our solidarity with the people and communities across Ukraine who are facing unimaginable misery and hardship.

“Please show your support, come along this Saturday and together we can raise funds to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance for the people of Ukraine.”

Hamish Napier said: “While music can be a much needed escape from the world, nobody’s thoughts are far from the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine right now.

Hamish Napier will be joined by Patsy Reid and Innes Watson.

“We're looking forward to playing some new music in this beautiful Braemar venue, which has such a brilliant acoustic and intimate atmosphere.

"And we are immensely grateful to the St Margaret’s Trust for working with us to help play a small part in easing the suffering for families facing imminent danger or fleeing war in Ukraine."

Funds raised from this concert will go to DEC – www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Hamish Napier, Patsy Reid and Innes Watson play St Margaret’s Braemar this Saturday, March 19.

Doors open at 7.30pm.