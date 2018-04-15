Jacobites and Redcoats return

Three centuries will be rolled back in Upper Deeside this weekend when members of a re-enactment society clash in the grounds of Braemar Castle.

During Saturday and Sunday Alan Breck’s Regiment will go through its paces in spectacular style.

The public will have a chance to meet the soldiers of the last Jacobite Uprising as rival detachments arrive at the castle.

Visitors can watch them training and preparing for battle and witness sharp skirmishes.

Castle manager, Georgina Errington, said: “Redcoats first battled Jacobites in the grounds in 1689 following the overthrow of King James VII, with the rebels torching the Castle to keep the Redcoats out.

“Following the final defeat of the Jacobites at Culloden, the Redcoats did move into the restored Castle in 1750 determined that there would be no more trouble from the locals.

“It was 1831 before the Hanoverian soldiers finally departed – but this weekend, they’re back and this time we’re really looking forward to it.”

The soldiers’ visit will also mark the launch of a new exhibition, ”Forces and Foes”, which charts the castle’s military story.

The exhibition will officially launch at 6.30pm tomorrow (Friday) and will showcase the array of early historic weapons from the castle’s collection.

It will also tell the story of the Farquharson Lairds who in later years fought on foreign soil.

This is the Alan Breck regimental training weekend.

It means there is not a detailed public schedule, but people are welcome, as part of their visit to the castle, to talk to the soldiers and civilians of 1745, and also witness the activities.

The castle will be open from 10am to 5pm.

Entry to the castle and grounds is £8 for adults, £7 concession and £18 for a family ticket (up to three children).