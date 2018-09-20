Award-winning dancer Kevin joins the cast of rock musical

International Ballroom and Latin dancer Kevin Clifton will join the cast of the award-winning smash-hit musical ‘Rock of Ages’ when it comes to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre early next year.

Kevin has won numerous titles across the world, including winning the Britain Latin Championships four times.

He is best known as a pro dancer on BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and is the only pro dancer to ever dance in four consecutive finals.

Kevin made his musical theatre debut in ‘Dirty Dancing the Musical’ at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End.

He then went on to become a principle dancer in Burn The Floor Dance Company and performed in the show’s record breaking Broadway run, in London’s West End and across the world.

Kevin has also toured nationwide with Karen Clifton in 2017 and 2018 in their theatre show, ‘Kevin and Karen Dance’.

Kevin will play the role of ‘Stacie Jaxx’, and will join the previously announced Kevin Kennedy who will play ‘Dennis’, Zoe Birkett

‘Justice’, Luke Walsh ‘Drew’, Lucas Rush ‘Lonny’, Jodie Steele ‘Sherrie’, Andrew Carthy ‘Franz’, Vas Constanti ‘Hertz’ and Rhiannon Chesterman ‘Regina’.

‘Rock of Ages’ is at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, from Monday, January 28, to Saturday, February 2. For tickets, go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.