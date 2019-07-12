Backstage tour dates for His Majesty’s and the music hall

Have you always fancied having a peek behind the scenes at the Music Hall or His Majesty’s Theatre? Now is your chance as brand new dates for backstage tours of both of these iconic city centre venues have just been announced for Summer.

Aberdeen’s historic Music Hall re-opened its doors in December following a two-year, multi-million pound transformation, but the rich history of this iconic venue goes back decades.

Discover the history and learn the secrets of this beloved building, while you walk through the revamped halls and famous auditorium on new guided tours.

In the decades since it opened in 1820, the Music Hall has gained a reputation as one of the country’s finest halls, famed for its clear acoustic. It is a national treasure with decades of wonderful history behind it, and its place at the heart of community and civic life is unassailable.

The tours will take place on Saturday, July 27 from 10.30am to 11.30am and 11.30am to 12.30pm, and on Saturday, August 10 and Saturday, September 28 from 10.30-11.30am. Places are limited to 20 per tour and tickets cost £8 per person. Once the tour is over, there is the option to stop off at the Music Hall café bar, Coda, for refreshments.

New dates have also been announced for backstage tours at His Majesty’s Theatre, offering the chance to delve into the fascinating history of the 111 year-old theatre on Rosemount Viaduct and discover some backstage secrets. Tours are available on Saturday, July 13, July 20, August 3, 17, 24 and 31 from 10.30am – 12 noon, and 12 noon – 1.30pm. Further tours are available on Saturday, September 7, 21 and 28 from 12 noon to 1.30pm.

The popular tours are 90 minutes long and are led by Aberdeen Performing Arts volunteers, providing an opportunity to get onstage and see HMT from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland.

Tours begin at 10.30am, until 12 noon. Once the tour is over participants have the option to head upstairs to the lovely setting of 1906 Restaurant for afternoon tea.

Places are limited to 20 per tour and can be booked through the office at HMT, The Music Hall or the Lemon Tree, online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.