Braemar Castle hosts workshop for collection care

Braemar Castle is offering free training in collection conservation.

The Grade A listed building holds a number of significant items in its collection and professional training is being offered in the best way to care for noteworthy artefacts.

Castle manager Georgina Errington said: “We are blessed with wonderfully willing and enthusiastic volunteers who are anxious to make sure that they are doing the right thing with this historic collection.”

On Monday, April 16, collection care consultant Elinor Vickers will be holding a workshop and training session at the castle.

It will be open to both its volunteers and anyone who has an interest in learning more about the topic.

Elinor will be sharing her experience of caring for collections in a variety of National Trust for Scotland properties and in museums and archives over a 20-year career.

The workshop will start with coffee at 9.30am and finish at 3pm. Email georginaerrington@gmail.com or call 07812 032 197