Brave the Bounce for CLAN

CLAN Cancer Support has urged north-east daredevils to sign up for a thrilling bungee jump fundraising event this summer.

The hair-raising ‘Brave the Bounce’ event will take place on Saturday, August 11 at Aberdeen’s beach front and will see participants leap from a 160ft high platform.

The event, which is open to those who are aged 14 and over, is being held in association with UK Bungee Club.

Online registration for Brave the Bounce is now open on CLAN’s website and organisers anticipate significant interest from members of the public who are keen to take part and raise funds for the charity.

Ruth McIntosh, CLAN’s Fundraising Coordinator, said: “The level of support we receive from those who organise and participate in fundraising events throughout the year always amazes us.

“It promises to be a great event and it’s an opportunity which is not to be missed by those who are keen to do a bungee jump when there is an opportunity to do so locally. Numbers are limited so bring your friends and your family to take the leap for CLAN.”

There is a £40 registration fee to take part and participants are asked to set themselves a £80 sponsorship target.

Those who are aged 14 and 15 require a parent or guardian’s permission and signature. Those over 50 years old must provide a doctor’s certificate.

Three employees from Caber Coffee have secured their bookings for the day which will see each of them bungee jump to raise money for CLAN as well as mark the company’s 30th anniversary.

Sara Donaldson, Business Co-ordinator at Caber Coffee, will be joined by colleagues Scott Christie and Hannah Duff.

Findlay Leask, director of Caber Coffee, said: “When the guys first approached me about their willingness to take part in the event I was keen to support them, even if I was a little shocked at their desire to throw themselves off the platform!

“As part of our 30th birthday celebrations I’d always planned to extend support to local charities and I’d hoped that we would find interesting ways to do so. Bungee jumping never appeared on my list, but I can’t wait to watch them raise money for this wonderful cause.”

For more information about Brave the Bounce, please contact CLAN on 01224 647000. Online registration for the event is now open here.