Comedy festival promises to fill city with laughter

The full programme for the internationally acclaimed Aberdeen Comedy Festival has now been released. Over 50 shows will take place at 25 venues across the city between October 4-13, including standout headliners, fringe favourites, comedy legends, magic, musical comedy, movies and family shows.

Now in its third year the festival is attracting even more top-name comedians to make the trip up north, including Reginald D Hunter, alongside Irish musical comedian David O’Doherty, ex-Never Mind the Buzzcocks team captain Phill Jupitus and the always sharply-dressed Tom Allen. Also on this year’s line-up is Scottish rising star Larry Dean, whose new show Bampot was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at this year’s Fringe.

Comedy legend Phill Jupitus is back to the city with his solo show, Juplicity, after a 20 year break. He recalled his last eventful trip to the Granite City, saying: “I had a very fun night at The Lemon Tree, which included a lift back to the hotel from the local police (true story). I’m very much looking forward to coming back to Granite City after far too long.”

Fans can see Phill at The Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on Monday, October 8.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Our aim is to provide the very best comedy for both residents and visitors to Aberdeen to enjoy. We have some fantastic comedians confirmed for the festival and we expect tickets to sell fast, in fact one show, Tom Allen has already sold out!”