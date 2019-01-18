Couple get married again in Fiddler on the Roof on Aberdeen stage

Aberdeen’s Pheonix Theatre, in conjunction with the children of Phoenix Youth Theatre, is presenting the classical musical Fiddler on the Roof, which is running from Wednesday, January 23, to Saturday, January 26, at His Majesty’s Theatre.

And for one couple, the show is bringing back happy memories of their big day.

Fiddler on the Roof features many exciting, iconic scenes and songs, including ‘If I Were a Rich Man’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’.

However for one local couple, the best moment of the show is the wedding scene – as this couple are getting married for the second time!

Milltimber residents Katie and Ian Baxter were married in the city in 2016 but, much to their delight, they are now tgoing through the process again on stage at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Katie and Ian play the characters of Tzeitel and Motel.

Tzeitel is the eldest daughter of the village dairyman, and Motel, although only a poor tailor, eventually plucks up the courage to ask Tevye for his daughter’s hand, completely flouting the Jewish tradition of having marriages arranged by the Matchmaker.

Tevye then endures a roller-coaster of emotional turmoil, attempting to come to terms with the modern world and the idea of ‘love’ being crucial to a marriage, whilst also trying to maintain his religious and cultural traditions.

Kevin Haggart, head of music at the city’s Robert Gordon’s College, is taking on the central role of Tevye.

Normally found in the classroom, on the other end of a baton or a trumpet, or behind the organ at Ferryhill Parish Church, Kevin is treading the boards again for the first time in a while and is relishing his role, with all its emotional highs and lows.

Fiddler on the Roof is one of those shows that you really should see – so don’t miss this opportunity.

Tickets are available from the Aberdeen Box Office, telephone 01224 641122; or from Aberdeen Performing Arts

For more information about Pheonix Theatre, go to the website