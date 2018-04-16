Creative retreat on Deeside

A Deeside hotel is offering guests an opportunity to discover their creative flair.

The Banchory Lodge has teamed up with three professional artists, collectively known as the ‘Heckleburn Quines’ to launch a weekend during the summer in which guests can learn a series of skills.

These will including an introduction to ceramics with the creation of bowls and jugs, basket-making techniques and relaxed sketching with drawing tuition on the theme of nature.

The weekend, to be held at the four-star hotel in July, is suitable for all abilities with individual tuition guaranteed.

The Heckleburn Quines are a collective of artists and makers, who share a passion for nature and the beauty that surrounds the North-east.

Individually, their talents range from willow weaving, ceramics, fine art and textiles with work being exhibited across Scotland. They have collaborated with the hotel before when they launched their ‘River of Fish’ exhibition.

It showcased more than 230 ceramic fish on the banks of the Dee which flows past the hotel.

With limited availability, this weekend is regarded as a must for people who exploring their creative side.

The event runs from July 13-15.

For more infomation visit www.banchorylodge.com or call 01330 822625.