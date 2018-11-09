Designers flock to Banchory

Aberdeenshire’s leading contemporary craft fair returns to the Barn in Banchory later this month.

Flock has attracted an impressive array of independent designer makers, including some first-time exhibitors from the length and breadth of Scotland,

With more applicants than ever, the event will showcase a hand-picked selection of more than 40 of Scotland’s top designer-makers on Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18.

Some exhibitors have taken part in and praised the Deeside arts venue’s craft-makers mentoring scheme

The success of Flock has also allowed the Barn to further develop its support for the Scottish craft and design sector.

From next Spring, there will be a new, permanent, craft shop and workshop space at the venue.

It will showcase contemporary makers and also help raise much-needed income for the arts charity itself.

Barn director Lorraine Grant said: “The creation of a brand-new destination craft and design space will enable us to become even more of a centre for local craft makers, and a space which we hope will be enjoyed by our local visitors as well as attracting tourists.”

Work will begin on site in January with the new craft workshop being scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.

Organisers say Flock offers two days of the best Christmas shopping on the doorstep with the opportunity to pick up unique gifts.

The event is on from 10am until 5pm. Admission is free.