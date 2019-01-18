Experience the music of your guitar heroes at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

We all love a bit of guitar wielding in a song – it’s iconic, soulful and just what a beautiful instrument.

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Brian May and Eddie Cochran are amongst many of those who have mastered this magnificent instrument and are covered in an all-out guitar fest which will fill Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Wednesday, February 6.

The Story of Guitar Heroes has been touring for a number of years in countless theatres across the UK and is increasing in popularity; not only with guitar players and musicians of all abilities, but with people and families of all ages.

The show moves swiftly from the 1950s with artists such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin from The Shadows; through history including legendary players such as the great Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin, and the electrifying Steve Vai, who still rock the world today.

You will be amazed by how many iconic guitar songs you know.

You will be blown away by the spectrum of genres featured – each time you think all styles have been covered, there is another waiting to surprise you.

The show uses over 30 guitars to recreate the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero.

The presenter and lead guitarist Phil Walker is someone whom you are likely to have heard of as being one of the most versatile and talented guitarists out there today.

He will have you awestruck by his guitar ability.

Phil and his band enjoy what they do immensely. The band are at the peak of their profession, with Toby James and Lee Williams – two fantastic guitarists in their own right – as well as drum virtuoso Allan Varnfield. All play extremely accurately and tastefully to suit each song as it was originally performed.

To add to all the excitement, the show is enhanced with video screen technology presenting a snapshot of great historical moments. Combined with state-of-the-art stage lighting, this contributes to the vibrant atmosphere of this thrilling show.

The Story of Guitar Heroes is at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Wednesday, February 6. For more information, see the Story of Guitar Heroes For tickets, see The Tivoli Theatre