Host of exciting acts lined up for Aberdeen’s outdoor jazz party

For four hours, from 1pm on Sunday, March 24, the heart of Aberdeen will be transformed in an exhilarating musical showcase of jazz, blues, funk, soul, R&B, swing, bop, vocals and big band.

The hot sounds of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival spill out on to the streets for Jazz On The Green, the city’s one-of-a-kind outdoor music event.

Now in it’s ninth year, the programme boasts a stellar line-up, with 18 bands poised to deliver a relaxed afternoon of festivities. To top it off, admission is free for all.

The party atmosphere of Jazz On The Green is centred around four outdoor stages – located in the atmospheric Green, St Nicholas Street, The Bandstand on the Roof Garden at Bon Accord and the bandstand outside Revolucion de Cuba.

The fun continues with indoor line-ups in Carmelite, The Tunnels, Belmont Filmhouse, Café Drummond and Union Square – all coming together to create an electric experience for the public.

The acts confirmed to perform are: Aberdeen University Jazz Band, Aberdeen University Jazz Orchestra, Back Chat Brass, Big Noise Torry, Cindy Douglas, Colin Black Trio, Colin Black Trio with special guest Phil Bancroft, DopeSickFly, Further On, Guarana Street Drummers, Gus Munro, Nimbus Sextet, Scott Cruikshank’s Django Jam, Serial Chillers, Silver City Soul Revue, Sandy Tweeddale, Adam Usmani, The Vintage Girls and Viper Swing

Jazz on the Green is sponsored by Aberdeen Inspired, Creative Scotland and Aberdeen City Council, with funding from Carmelite, Merchant Quarter and hosting venues.

Neil Gibbons from Jazz Scotland, said: “We have a strong line-up this year and the acts are really looking forward to playing for the Aberdeen crowds. It’s such a unique event for Aberdeen, and we’re delighted to be able to put on such high quality acts free for the public.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, added: “Jazz on the Green truly brings the heart of our city centre to life.

“This eclectic event has something for everyone with a range of fantastic performers and acts, which can be enjoyed free of charge.

“It also has a great knock-on effect for local businesses and we would encourage residents and visitors alike to enjoy the performances.”

For details about the full Jazz on the Green programme, visit Aberdeen Jazz Festival