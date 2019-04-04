Jill Torvaney launches new album at The Blue Lamp’s jazz afternoon

Aberdeen jazz singer Jill Torvaney will launch her third album ‘Brief Encounters’ on Sunday, April 7, at the The Blue Lamp.

The original songs are inspired by the great songwriters of the last century and draw on themes such as romance and chance meeting.

Renowned guitarist Graeme Stephen features on the album.

While writing songs in the summer of 2017, Jill noticed that some had a common theme and decided to take them to the studio.

A year later the songs had been recorded, drawing on the talent of the Scottish jazz scene.

The single ‘Serendipity’ is already out on ITunes and Spotify, and she is gearing up for the album’s launch at the popular Jazz On A Sunday Afternoon at The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen, which starts at 2pm.

Jill will be performing with Iain Mathieson, Rainer Goldbeck, Lewis Benzies, Fabrizio Conti and special guest Ewa Bartmann. They will perform songs from American Songbook and a selection of original songs from Jill’s new album ‘Brief Encounters’ and a couple of old favourites.

A new young band – The Jadz Band – will perform in second half of afternoon.

Jill has been active as a jazz singer and composer for the past decade, and is looking forward to showcasing the album’s material in forthcoming gigs.

The album will be available on ITunes, Amazon, and other similar platforms. CDs are also available at gigs and select outlets throughout the Aberdeen area.