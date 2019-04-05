Kris Drever plays intimate gig at Banchory venue

Scottish folk singer-songwriter Kris Drever is embarking on a solo tour in May, including a date at Glassel Hall, Banchory, on Tuesday, May 14.

Kris has won multiple awards during his music career, including an incredible seven BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

He ‘s also been shortlisted twice for Scottish Album of The Year with his trio Lau, with whom he is lead singer and guitarist, and has received much acclaim for his solo recordings and concerts.

His most recent album with Lau, ‘Midnight and Closedown’ was released in February. Kris started the new year with sold out concert hall tours with both Lau and The Lost Words project.

In January, he played to a 1,500 capacity audience at St James’ Theatre Glasgow with full orchestra re-imagining key songs from his career to date including his pro-immigration anthem for our times ‘Ghosts’.

May 2019 is a chance to hear him up close and personal as he takes in many intimate listening rooms, performing solo across the UK before joining back up with Lau for summer festivals.

For more information about the tour and the music of Kris Drever, visit his website