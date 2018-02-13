Lunch event to celebrate 10th anniversary at Marcliffe

A popular north-east charity fundraising event will mark its tenth anniversary at a five-star hotel this year.

Tickets for the annual CLAN Cancer Support Lunch, which will be held at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen on Friday, April 27, are now on sale.

The popular fundraising event, which is sponsored by BP, promises to be a fantastic afternoon of shopping, entertainment and networking for all.

It will include reception drinks, a two-course lunch, raffle, shopping stalls and live entertainment from popular north-east singer Paul Black.

Mr Black has worked as an entertainer for more than seven years and has performed at venues including London’s Madame Tussaud’s, Skibo Castle and Gleneagles Hotel.

Steph Dowling, CLAN Cancer Support Fundraising Team Manager, said: “The CLAN Lunch is one of CLAN’s most popular annual events attracting groups of friends, companies and individuals alike.

“The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa provides a fantastic backdrop for the event with a range of local businesses also on hand for those wishing to enjoy some shopping ahead of the lunch.

“Thanks to BP’s generous and continued support, every penny raised during the event will come directly to CLAN, helping to support anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in the heart of communities throughout north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“With the event always in high demand we would encourage people to book their place now to avoid missing out.”

Tickets for the CLAN Lunch, which will run from 11am to 3pm, are priced at £35 and can be purchased via the charity’s fundraising team by calling 01224 647000 or email fundraising@clanhouse.org