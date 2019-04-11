Mountaineering icon to deliver talk on Himalayas survival

Climber Doug Scott will give an account to an audience in Alford next month of one of the most dramatic stories of mountain survival in the Himalayas.

Scott and another mountaineering icon, Chris Bonington, made the first ascent of The Ogre (Baintha Brakk) in the Karakoram range in July, 1977.

But it was the descent from the summit in darkness and survival against all odds that has since entered mountaineering folklore.

Doug will recount ‘A Crawl Down The Ogre’ at Alford Community Complex theatre on Friday, May 10, at 7pm.

The talk has been refreshed with the aid of photographs and material from diaries from other members of the team - plus cine film and audio tapes recently discovered in an attic and made by the late Mo Anthoine on the expedition.

Admission £15, £13 concessions (group of 10+, under 18, students, 65+).