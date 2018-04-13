Graham Fitkin’s ‘Braemar’ in Young Musician appearance

A composition by Graham Fitkin titled ‘Braemar’ which premiered in St. Margaret’s, Braemar at the 2017 “One Fine Day” Music Festival will be played by Rob Burton during the BBC Young Musician of the Year Woodwind Finals on BBC4 tonight (April 20).

Graham is a British composer, pianist and conductor who was described by The Independent in 1998 as “one of the most important of our younger composers”.

He will be returning to St Margaret’s with his partner - internationally-renowned Scottish harpist Ruth Wall - to curate ‘Another Fine Day’ Music Festival on Saturday, September 22. Stay in tune with all events at www.stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk/