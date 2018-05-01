New charity event races into north east events calendar

A leading cancer support charity is urging people to get behind a new fundraising event in June.

CLAN Cancer Support is bringing the magic of a day at the races to Aberdeenshire thanks to a special event at Meldrum Country House Hotel, Oldmeldrum on Thursday, June 21.

CLAN at Ascot, will see guests experience the glamour and adrenaline of Ladies Day at Ascot with races being live streamed to the hotel.

One of the biggest horse racing days on the British calendar, Ladies Day attracts celebrities and racing enthusiasts alike to Royal Ascot, which welcomes around 300,000 visitors across five days.

CLAN at Ascot will give guests the chance to enjoy the day in the comfort of Meldrum Country House’s function suite, from a welcoming glass of Pimm’s on arrival to a two-course lunch followed by afternoon tea and live entertainment.

Fiona Fernie, CLAN Cancer Support’s Head of Income Generation and Business Development, said: “Since we launched this event in March there has been a real excitement about event around Aberdeenshire and further afield.

“So many of us enjoy a day at the races in Scotland, or religiously sit down to watch the glamour of Royal Ascot but would never have the chance to experience it first-hand. This event gives people the opportunity to get together with colleagues and friends and experience the atmosphere and excitement of a day at the races.

“Thanks to the support of the team at Meldrum Country House Hotel, we are delighted to be bringing an event with a twist to Aberdeenshire and I urge anyone interested in finding out more to get in touch.”

Tickets for CLAN at Ascot, are priced at £75 and can be purchased via the charity’s fundraising team by calling 01224 647000 or email fundraising@clanhouse.org

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Crimond, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Forres, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org