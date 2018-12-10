Panto time at HMT

It’s that time of year again when men dress as women, women dress as men and good old-fashioned slapstick comedy is to the fore. Yes, I’m talking about panto!

This year’s offering at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring newcomer to the Aberdeen stage, Lee Mead, as Prince Harry.

Having been a panto aficionado for many a year – particularly at His Majesty’s – I was looking forward to a fun night.

Writer and co-star Alan McHugh, who played Nurse Nellie MacDuff, didn’t disappoint, with yet another homage to the Doric in his own unique style.

Hats off to him for getting a shed-load of Aberdeenshire towns and villages mentioned in one of the songs, while side-kick Jordan Young, who this year played Muddles, showed off his memory skills with a resume of the plot from start to almost finish in lightning speed!

As well as that, a topical wonky donky sketch (check Facebook if you haven’t seen the video) was brilliant as was the Toribo moment, where the trio learned Doric in the most hilarious fashion.

This year’s baddie was played by River City’s Juliet Cadzow, who is also well known as a regular in Balamory.

I must admit, she seemed to take a while to get going, but by the end of the night she was being booed and hissed like a true panto baddie should be.

Lee Mead was given a warm welcome from the audience who also got a snippet of popular musical Joseph &the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, when he performed Any DreamWill Do with the panto cast – a tribute to the show in which he made his name on the West End scene.

Beautiful singer Jenna Innes played Snow White, while her ‘magnificent seven’ must have had pretty severe knee strain as they walked, jumped and danced on their knees the whole evening.

Added to a great chorus, it was another panto success for His Majesty’s and it’s sure to attact packed houses every night until its run ends early next year.

If you haven’t booked your ticket yet, I suggest you do so quickly as they’re selling fast. Go to the Aberdeen Performing Arts website for full details and ticket prices.

MK